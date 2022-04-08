This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Jon Bon Jovi, Garth Brooks, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, bottom row from left, Juanes, Angélique Kidjo, Chris Rock, Alejandro Sanz, Bruce Springsteen and Gloria Steinem, who are among the celebrities expected to participate in a Global Citizen-organized social media rally to show support for Ukraine.
Celebrities go online to voice support for Ukraine
A group of inter-generational stars from film, TV, sports and music — including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John and Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish — have signed up for a social media campaign to show support for Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — A group of inter-generational stars from film, TV, sports and music — including Bruce Springsteen, Hugh Jackman, Elton John, Jon Bon Jovi, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish — have signed up for a social media campaign to show support for Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.