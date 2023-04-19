FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A judge has denied a motion to move the trial of a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion in February 2022.
Tim Flanigan - television, WLUK
In February she attacked her previous attorney during a hearing moments after a judge agreed to hear his request for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review her competency. A deputy wrestled Schabusiness to the floor of the courtroom.
Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.
