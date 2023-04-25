Black History-Advanced Placement

FILE - Hundreds participate in the National Action Network demonstration in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' rejection of a high school African American history course, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. In a statement, Monday, April 24, 2023, the College Board announced changes will be made to the new AP African American course framework amid criticism earlier in the year that the agency bowed to political pressure and removed several topics from the framework, including Black Lives Matter, slavery reparations and queer life.

 Alicia Devine - member, Tallahassee Democrat

The College Board is revamping its Advanced Placement African American studies course again, vowing to give students an “unflinching encounter with the facts” following criticism that it watered down curriculum on slavery reparations and the Black Lives Matter movement after pressure from conservative politicians.

