United States Attorney Martin Estrada, at podium, is joined by federal and local law enforcement officials to announce the arrests of violent street gang members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
Confiscated drugs are displayed at an evidence table during a news conference announcing Operation Silent Cadence arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
An injection molded pistol frame and ammunition are displayed at an evidence table at a news conference announcing the arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, third from left, greets El Monte SWAT Police officers before a news conference announcing the arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. Far left is Whittier, Calif., Chief of Police Aviv Bar.
El Monte SWAT Police officers with Operation Silent attend a news conference announcing the arrests of violent El Monte street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
A mural honoring fallen El Monte Police officers is seen outside the gates of El Monte Police Department department in El Monte, Calif., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Officers Michael Paredes and Joseph Santana, portraits in the mural, were shot in the head by Justin Flores, a reputed member of the Quiet Village gang as they were responding to a report of domestic violence.
El Monte SWAT Police officers with Operation Silent Cadence Silence attend a news conference announcing the arrests of violent El Monte street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
An El Monte police officer looks down on a gang produced T-shirt, along with drugs, guns and other evidence, after a news conference announcing the arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
United States Attorney Martin Estrada, at podium, is joined by federal and local law enforcement officials to announce the arrests of violent street gang members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Confiscated drugs are displayed at an evidence table during a news conference announcing Operation Silent Cadence arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
An injection molded pistol frame and ammunition are displayed at an evidence table at a news conference announcing the arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, third from left, greets El Monte SWAT Police officers before a news conference announcing the arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif. Far left is Whittier, Calif., Chief of Police Aviv Bar.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
El Monte SWAT Police officers with Operation Silent attend a news conference announcing the arrests of violent El Monte street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mural honoring fallen El Monte Police officers is seen outside the gates of El Monte Police Department department in El Monte, Calif., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Officers Michael Paredes and Joseph Santana, portraits in the mural, were shot in the head by Justin Flores, a reputed member of the Quiet Village gang as they were responding to a report of domestic violence.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
El Monte SWAT Police officers with Operation Silent Cadence Silence attend a news conference announcing the arrests of violent El Monte street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
Damian Dovarganes - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
An El Monte police officer looks down on a gang produced T-shirt, along with drugs, guns and other evidence, after a news conference announcing the arrests of violent street gangs members involved in shootings and wide array of criminal activity, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, outside the El Monte Police Department in El Monte, Calif.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten people linked to a Southern California street gang were charged with federal crimes, a year after a member shot and killed two suburban police officers, authorities announced Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.