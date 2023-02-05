FILE - Actor Charles Kimbrough arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5.
FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy Brown" TV series, as they are reunited for a segment of the NBC "Today" program in New York, on Feb. 27, 2008. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5.
FILE - Cast members of the "Murphy Brown" TV series, from left, Candice Bergen, Charles Kimbrough, Faith Ford and Joe Regalbuto, pose for a photo as they are reunited for a segment of the NBC "Today" program in New York, Feb. 27, 2008. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5.
FILE - Actor Charles Kimbrough arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5.
FILE - The original Broadway cast of "Sunday in the Park with George," Mandy Patinkin, Charles Kimbrough, top left, and Bernadette Peters, bottom right, join director James Lapine and composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, top right, at the Lyceum Theater in New York, Saturday, May 14, 1994. The musical by Lapine and Sondheim won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86.
FILE - Actor Charles Kimbrough arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5.
Charles Sykes - freelancer, FR170266 AP
FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy Brown" TV series, as they are reunited for a segment of the NBC "Today" program in New York, on Feb. 27, 2008. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5.
Richard Drew - staff, AP
FILE - Cast members of the "Murphy Brown" TV series, from left, Candice Bergen, Charles Kimbrough, Faith Ford and Joe Regalbuto, pose for a photo as they are reunited for a segment of the NBC "Today" program in New York, Feb. 27, 2008. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5.
Richard Drew - staff, AP
FILE - Actor Charles Kimbrough arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York, Saturday, April 14, 2012. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death Sunday, Feb 5.
Charles Sykes - freelancer, FR170266 AP
FILE - The original Broadway cast of "Sunday in the Park with George," Mandy Patinkin, Charles Kimbrough, top left, and Bernadette Peters, bottom right, join director James Lapine and composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, top right, at the Lyceum Theater in New York, Saturday, May 14, 1994. The musical by Lapine and Sondheim won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on "Murphy Brown," died Jan. 11, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. He was 86.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.