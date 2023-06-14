FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances with Wolves" actor has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The new charges come months after Chasing Horse was arrested by Las Vegas police and indicted in a sweeping sexual abuse case accusing him of crimes spanning two decades, multiple states and two countries. He now faces criminal sexual assault charges in at least five jurisdictions.
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service Sgt. Nancy Farmer announces arrest warrants for actor Nathan Chasing Horse, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. Chasing Horse, a former actor in the movie "Dances With Wolves," is facing nine charges including sexual exploitation, sexual assault and removing a child from Canada under the age of 16.
Jeff McIntosh - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances with Wolves" actor has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The new charges come months after Chasing Horse was arrested by Las Vegas police and indicted in a sweeping sexual abuse case accusing him of crimes spanning two decades, multiple states and two countries. He now faces criminal sexual assault charges in at least five jurisdictions.
Ty O'Neil - staff, AP
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service Sgt. Nancy Farmer announces arrest warrants for actor Nathan Chasing Horse, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Calgary, Alberta. Chasing Horse, a former actor in the movie "Dances With Wolves," is facing nine charges including sexual exploitation, sexual assault and removing a child from Canada under the age of 16.
Jeff McIntosh - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged in Alberta, Canada, with new sex crimes in the latest criminal case to be brought against the former “Dances With Wolves” actor, who remains jailed in Las Vegas as he awaits trial in a sweeping sexual abuse case that stunned Indian Country and has helped law enforcement in two countries corroborate long-standing allegations against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.