The bar used on the set of the television series "Cheers" and some costumes worn by actors on the sitcom are shown, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
James Comisar sits on the set of "The Tonight Show" that starred host Johnny Carson, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
James Comisar responds to questions during an interview as he stands amongst the set of the television show "All in the Family", Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
James Comisar holds a pair of shoes once used by actor Barbara Eden in the television show, "I Dream of Jeannie", Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
James Comisar responds to questions during an interview as he walks in front of a collection of outfits used by actors on famous television shows, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
The bars top that was used on the television show "Cheers", shows the name "Kirstie," that was carved by actor Kirstie Alley, Thursday, of the April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
The Riddler's jacket and Batman and Robin's costumes are some of the items shown on display, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
'Cheers' bar sells for $675,000 at Dallas auction of items from classic TV shows
The bar from the television series “Cheers” sold for $675,000 at auction over the weekend, garnering the highest bid among the nearly 1,000 props, costumes and sets from classic TV shows offered up from a collection amassed by one man
The bar used on the set of the television series "Cheers" and some costumes worn by actors on the sitcom are shown, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
James Comisar sits on the set of "The Tonight Show" that starred host Johnny Carson, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
James Comisar responds to questions during an interview as he stands amongst the set of the television show "All in the Family", Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
James Comisar holds a pair of shoes once used by actor Barbara Eden in the television show, "I Dream of Jeannie", Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
James Comisar responds to questions during an interview as he walks in front of a collection of outfits used by actors on famous television shows, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
The bars top that was used on the television show "Cheers", shows the name "Kirstie," that was carved by actor Kirstie Alley, Thursday, of the April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez - staff, AP
The Riddler's jacket and Batman and Robin's costumes are some of the items shown on display, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas.
DALLAS (AP) — The bar from the television series “Cheers” sold for $675,000 at auction over the weekend, garnering the highest bid among the nearly 1,000 props, costumes and sets from classic TV shows offered up from a collection amassed by one man over more than three decades.
