Illinois Officer-Teenager Beating

Dozens of officers walk through the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse following a hearing for Oak Lawn Police Officer Patrick O'Donnell, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. O'Donnell faces charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct in connection with the beating of a teenager during an arrest last summer in the southwest suburb.

 Matthew Hendrickson - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times

OAK LAWN, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police officer has pleaded not guilty to punching a 17-year-old boy during an arrest last summer that led to protests by members of the Arab American community.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Chicago Sun-Times.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.