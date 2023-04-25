Chicago Prosecutor

FILE - Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx reacts during a news conference at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Feb. 1, 2022 in Chicago. On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Foxx, the Chicago area's top prosecutor, announced that she will not seek re-election after two terms of intense scrutiny of her efforts to overhaul criminal prosecutions and her approach to high-profile cases, including charges against actor Jussie Smollett for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.

 Pat Nabong - member image share, Chicago Sun-Times

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago area's top prosecutor will not seek reelection after two terms of intense scrutiny of her efforts to overhaul criminal prosecutions and her approach to high-profile cases, including charges against actor Jussie Smollett for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.

