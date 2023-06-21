This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Condelarious Garcia on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Garcia is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago police said Wednesday night, June 21.
Chicago man faces multiple charges in hit-and-run that injured 4 outside ballpark
Chicago police say a 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox
Baseball fans and first responders stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on West 35th Street after pedestrians were struck by a vehicle before a game Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Chicago.
John J. Kim - member, Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO (AP) — A 20-year-old Chicago man is facing multiple charges in connection with a hit-and-run collision that injured four pedestrians, two critically, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago police said Wednesday night.
