Maverick Chailes, 12, right, returns to a game line with children while attending the carnival, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. The village hosted a multiday carnival with games and prizes for the village youth.
Maverick Chailes, 12, squeezes the air from a ballon at a friend while standing in line at the carnival, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. The village hosted a multiday carnival with games and prizes for the village youth.
Leah Ekamrak runs past a plumbing pipeline between two village buildings, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. The arrival of indoor plumbing in an Alaska village is a godsend for residents who can now turn on a tap for their drinking water or start a machine to do their laundry.
Joseph Phillip, 10, braces while igniting a firecracker with friends, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. Small firecrackers are for sale without age restriction from the Akiachak Enterprises general store.
Wilson Noatak, 5, watches as Roy Nick lights a firework beside Joseph Phillip, 10, at a playground, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. Small firecrackers are for sale without age restriction from the Akiachak Enterprises general store.
Jayden Charles gestures while resting on an ATV at the village carnival, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. The village hosted a multiday carnival with games and prizes for the village youth.
Noah Wassilie, 10, throws a magnetic dart inside a game station at the village carnival, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. The village hosted a multiday carnival with games and prizes for the village youth.
Joseph Phillip, 10 center, smiles with friends after lighting firecrackers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. Small firecrackers are for sale without age restriction from the Akiachak Enterprises general store.
Tyson Ivanoff Sample examines a rusted pellet rifle inside a fish camp on the Kuskowim River, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. Fishing camps occupied by villagers serve as staging grounds to prepare fish and wildlife obtained along the waterfront.
Wilson Noatak, 5, rides along Main Street on his bicycle with friends, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska.
Tiffany Charles smiles for a photo while playing with friends at a local playground on Phillips Street, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska.
A carnival worker collects money from villagers at a fishing game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. The village hosted a multiday carnival with games and prizes for the village youth.
A dog runs behind a child along Main Street, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. Many dogs in the village are kept outside homes and used for pulling sleds during wintertime.
Children ride on an ATV vehicle on Phillips street, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska. Many villagers prefer ATV vehicles for transportation due to widespread potholes.
A child crosses Main Street while carrying a Hercules toy from the Akiachak Enterprises general store, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Akiachak, Alaska.
AKIACHAK, Alaska (AP) — There’s nothing more universal than kids enjoying themselves at a summer carnival, whether it’s in the middle of a heat wave in New York City or in much cooler weather on the Alaska tundra.
