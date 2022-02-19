China Maine Lobster

FILE- In this May 29, 2020, photo, Eric Pray unpacks a lobster on a wharf in Portland, Maine. Maine’s congressional leaders say China has failed to live up to its promise to buy more Maine lobster under a deal that eased a trade war under former President Donald Trump. Maine lobster industry exports were hurt by retaliatory Chinese tariffs in 2018 and the lawmakers say the Maine lobster industry failed to see substantial export gains after China committed to buying more U.S. goods.

 Robert F. Bukaty - staff, AP

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — China has failed to live up to its promise to buy more Maine lobster under a deal that opened the door to an easing of a trade war under former President Donald Trump, Maine's congressional leaders say.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.