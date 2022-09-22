Xu Guixiang, director of the information office of China's Xinjiang autonomous region speaks during a Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Guixiang says Chinese authorities are ready for a “fight” with Western critics over alleged rights abuses in anti-extremism campaign against Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in the region.
China envoy vows 'fight' over alleged Xinjiang rights abuses
An envoy from China’s Xinjiang province says Chinese authorities are ready for a “fight” with “anti-China” critics in the West and elsewhere over allegations of rights abuses in the anti-extremism campaign against Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in the region
Jamey Keaten - staff, AP
GENEVA (AP) — An envoy from China's Xinjiang province said Thursday that Chinese authorities are ready for a “fight” with “anti-China” critics in the West and elsewhere over allegations of rights abuses in the anti-extremism campaign against Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic groups in the region.
