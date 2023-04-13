China Taiwan US

FILE - In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, left, attends a luncheon with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, during a visit by a Congressional delegation to Taiwan in Taipei, Taiwan, April 8, China sanctioned Rep. McCaul Thursday, April 13, for his visit to Taiwan, saying he violated the “One China” principle that says Beijing has sovereignty over the island.

 Uncredited - hogp, Taiwan Presidential Office

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China sanctioned a United States lawmaker Thursday for his visit to Taiwan, saying he violated the “One China” principle that says Beijing has sovereignty over the island.

