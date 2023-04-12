Philippines US Military

US Marine Corp MGEN Eric Austin, U.S. Exercise Director Representative, right, and Philippine Army MGEN Marvin Licudin, Philippine Exercise Director shake hands at the opening ceremonies of a joint military exercise flag called "Balikatan," a Tagalog word for "shoulder-to-shoulder," at Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Quezon City, Philippines. The United States and the Philippines on Tuesday launch their largest combat exercises in decades that will involve live-fire drills, including a boat-sinking rocket assault in waters across the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait that will likely inflame China.

 Aaron Favila - staff, AP

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China warned on Wednesday that a deepening security alliance between the United States and the Philippines should not harm its security and territorial interests and interfere in long-simmering territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

