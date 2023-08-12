Jefferson County Public Schools school buses packed with students makes their way through the Detrick Bus Compound on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky’s largest school system has cancelled the second and third day of school after a disastrous overhaul of the transportation system that left some children on buses until almost 10 p.m. on opening day. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio calls it a “transportation disaster” in a video posted on social media.
Classes still off early next week in Kentucky's largest school district due to bus schedule mess
Louisville schools will remain closed early next week to allow for more time to fix bus routes whose redesign left some children at home on the first school day this year and others getting home hours late
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville schools will remain closed early next week to allow for more time to fix bus routes whose redesign left some children at home on the first school day this year and others getting home hours late.
