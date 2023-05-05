Stepson Killing

FILE - Letecia Stauch appears in El Paso County District Court in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 11, 2020. Closing arguments are expected Friday, May 5, 2023, in the trial of Stauch, a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida. Authorities allege Stauch killed Gannon Stauch by stabbing and shooting him a few hours before reporting him missing on Jan. 27, 2020, while his father was on a National Guard deployment.

 Uncredited - pool, Pool KRDO-TV

DENVER (AP) — Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida.

