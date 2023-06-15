This photo of bullet damaged doors in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was entered June 1, 2023, as a court exhibit by prosecutors in the federal trial of Robert Bowers. He faces multiple charges in the killing of 11 worshippers from three congregations and the wounding of seven worshippers and police officers in the building on Oct. 27, 2018. The charges include the obstruction of the free exercise of religion, resulting in death.
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania
This photo of the Pervin Chapel in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was entered May 31, 2023, as a court exhibit by prosecutors in the federal trial of Robert Bowers. He faces multiple charges in the killing of 11 worshippers from three congregations and the wounding of seven worshippers and police officers in the building on Oct. 27, 2018. The photo shows a fallen prayer shawl from one of the worshippers who fled the chapel, where Tree of Life Congregation members had been worshipping and where several were killed. The charges include the obstruction of the free exercise of religion, resulting in death.
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was entered May 30, 2023, as a court exhibit by prosecutors in the federal trial of Robert Bowers. He faces multiple charges in the killing of 11 worshippers from three congregations and the wounding of seven worshippers and police officers in the building on Oct. 27, 2018. The charges include the obstruction of the free exercise of religion, resulting in death.
Uncredited - hogp, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania
