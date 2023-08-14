This combination of images shows Christiane Amanpour at the world premiere of "Zoolander 2"in New York on Feb. 9, 2016, left, and Chris Wallace at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on June 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, launching new weekend programs with Amanpour and Wallace.
Gayle King attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration on May 17, 2022, in New York, left, and Charles Barkley appears at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 24, 2019. CNN announced “King Charles,” a limited-run series with King and Barkley, will air on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.
This combination of photos show legal analyst Laura Coates at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on April 29, 2023, left, and political correspondent Abby Phillip at the TIME100 Gala in New York on June 8, 2022. Phillip and Coates will host back-to-back weeknight shows on CNN starting at 10 p.m. Eastern
Uncredited - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
This combination of photos show, from left, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper and Kaitlan Collins who host back-to-back weeknight shows on CNN beginning at 7 p.m.
Uncredited - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, announcing Monday that it was giving Abby Phillip and Laura Coates new weeknight shows and launching new weekend programs with Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace.
