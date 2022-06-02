Colorado Coal Plant-Workers Buried

FILE - Wind blows dust and tumbleweeds against a fence east of the Comanche Power Plant, Tuesday, March 18, 2014 near Pueblo, Colo. A search is underway for two workers buried in a coal pile at a southern Colorado power plant. Witnesses said the workers were buried in a slide on the 80-foot-tall coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo on Thursday, June 2 ,2022.

 Chris McLean - member, The Pueblo Chieftain

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A slide on an 80-foot-high (24-meter-high) coal pile killed two workers Thursday at a southern Colorado coal-fired electricity generating plant, authorities said after a day-long search for the victims.

