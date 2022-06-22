In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Yanni Nikopoulos, left, is pictured with Dale Jones. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for the pair reported overdue after they failed to return when expected from a sailing trip to Portugal’s Azores.
This photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, shows the sailboat Kyklades. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for Virginia Beach natives Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones who were aboard the boat and reported overdue after they failed to return when expected from a sailing trip to Portugal’s Azores.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two people reported overdue after they decided to return to Virginia in their weather-damaged boat instead of continuing their sailing trip to Portugal’s Azores.
