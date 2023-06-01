FILE - This booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Lorna Roxanne Green on March 23, 2023 in Wheatland, Wyo. The college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building being turned into Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic is set to appear in federal court Friday, June 2, to enter a plea to an arson charge.
FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape on May 25, 2022, in in Casper, Wyo. A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building being turned into Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic is set to appear in federal court Friday, June 2, 2023, to enter a plea to an arson charge.
A vehicle passes the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyo., on Monday, April 24, 2023. The mayor of Casper has apologized for posting an image of a fire on Facebook in response to the abortion clinic opening in his city almost a year after an arson attack on the facility.
FILE - Police stand at the scene of an overnight fire that severely damaged a building that was being renovated to house the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyo., on May 25, 2022. The mayor of Casper has apologized for posting an image of a fire on Facebook in response to the abortion clinic opening in his city almost a year after an arson attack on the facility.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic was scheduled to appear in federal court Friday to enter a plea to an arson charge.
