Matthew Mannix, who is accused of holding a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room, appears in court with his attorney David Roger at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Mannix, now 36, pleaded guilty Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, to felony property destruction and misdemeanor negligence charges and agreed to pay nearly $55,300 in restitution, attorney David Roger said. Prosecutors agreed to drop more serious felony kidnapping and coercion charges, according to court documents.
Colorado fugitive takes plea deal in connection with dramatic Vegas Strip casino standoff
A fugitive from Colorado jailed since a standoff last month that included furniture flying out of Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip has taken a plea deal that is expected to send him to his home state to serve up to five years in prison
K.M. Cannon - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fugitive from Colorado who was arrested after a spectacular standoff last month that had furniture flying from a window at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip has taken a plea deal that is expected to send him to his home state to serve any prison sentence, his attorney said Thursday.
