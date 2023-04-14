Abortion Trans Laws Colorado

FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver. Polis is scheduled to sign a set of health care bills Friday, April 14, 2023, that enshrine protections for abortion and gender-affirming care procedures and medications.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed a set of health care bills enshrining access to abortion and gender-affirming procedures and medications, as the Democrat-led state tries to make itself a safe haven for its neighbors, whose Republican leaders are restricting care.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

