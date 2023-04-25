Right to Repair Ag

FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Denver. Colorado is set to become the first state to sign a "right to repair" law allowing farmers to fix their own equipment with a bill signing Tuesday afternoon, April 25, by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado. The law will force manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software to farmers, so they can fix their own machines.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is set to become the first state to ensure farmers can fix their own machines with the governor’s expected signing of a “right to repair” law Tuesday, which forces manufacturers to provide their customers with the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software.

