Homeowner Jon Freitag of 48 Lisa Drive in North Attleboro, Mass. surveys the damage in his backyard after high winds toppled a large oak tree, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, destroying his kids' play structure and some patio furniture.
Mark Stockwell - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Stockwell - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Stockwell - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fallen trees block the road in a residential neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Johnston, R.I., after severe weather swept through the area.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A utility crew works amongst fallen trees in a residential neighborhood, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Johnston, R.I., after severe weather swept through the area.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk past downed trees in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Johnston, R.I., after severe weather swept through the area.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Stockwell - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Stockwell - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mark Stockwell - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A crew works to clear downed trees, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Scituate, R.I., after severe weather swept through the area.
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michael Dwyer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker stands amidst downed trees, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Scituate, R.I., after severe weather swept through the area.
