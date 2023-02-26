Jessica Chastain accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for "George and Tammy" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Sam Elliott accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for "1883" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Christopher McDonald accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series on behalf of Jean Smart for "Hacks" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello - invision linkable, Invision
