FILE - Canadian author Margaret Atwood holds a copy of her book "The Testaments," during a news conference on Sept. 10, 2019, in London. A years-long saga that ensnared the publishing world culminated in a New York courtroom Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, when a con artist pleaded guilty to a plot that defrauded scores of authors, including Atwood, by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts.
Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors
NEW YORK (AP) — A yearslong saga that ensnared the publishing world culminated in a New York courtroom Friday when a con artist pleaded guilty to a plot that defrauded scores of authors by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts.
