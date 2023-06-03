FILE - A makeshift memorial with crosses for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre stands outside a home on the first anniversary of the tragedy in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2013. Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday, May 25, 2023, were considering the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures since the legislation passed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, with proponents noting the state is not “recklessly retreating” from regulating guns like other states.
FILE - A bus drives past a sign reading Welcome to Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 4, 2013. Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday, May 25, 2023, were considering the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures since the legislation passed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, with proponents noting the state is not “recklessly retreating” from regulating guns like other states.
FILE - A makeshift memorial with crosses for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre stands outside a home on the first anniversary of the tragedy in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 14, 2013. Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday, May 25, 2023, were considering the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures since the legislation passed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, with proponents noting the state is not “recklessly retreating” from regulating guns like other states.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, AP
FILE - A bus drives past a sign reading Welcome to Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 4, 2013. Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday, May 25, 2023, were considering the most wide-ranging package of gun safety measures since the legislation passed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, with proponents noting the state is not “recklessly retreating” from regulating guns like other states.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A slate of gun control measures was headed Saturday to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, after an all-night state Senate debate and early morning vote to approve the state's most wide-ranging gun legislation since the laws that followed the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.