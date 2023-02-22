Connecticut Abuse Settlement

The Connecticut state flag flies next to the headquarters of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The state's child welfare office is seeking legislative approval of a $12-million legal settlement concerning a 14-month-old boy who was placed with family members and later discovered to be badly malnourished and physical abused.

 Susan Haigh - staff, AP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is poised to pay $12 million to settle a case involving a neglected 14-month-old boy who was placed by the state's child welfare agency in 2015 with a relative who had allegations of abuse. The boy ended up severely malnourished and physically abused.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.