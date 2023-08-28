FILE - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019. The convicted former Ohio House speaker was recently transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison.
FILE - Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges participates in a question-and-answer session in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2016. Convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was recently transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison. Householder and lobbyist Borges were convicted in March 2023 of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering. Borges was sentenced to five years, which he is serving at the federal prison in Milan, Mich., bureau records show.
FILE - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019. The convicted former Ohio House speaker was recently transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison.
John Minchillo - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges participates in a question-and-answer session in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2016. Convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was recently transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison. Householder and lobbyist Borges were convicted in March 2023 of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering. Borges was sentenced to five years, which he is serving at the federal prison in Milan, Mich., bureau records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.