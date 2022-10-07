NEW YORK (AP) — A woman whose exploits posing as a German heiress to scam individuals and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars inspired a Netflix series is being released from immigration custody.
AP
Convicted 'fake heiress' released as she fights deportation
A woman who posed as a German heiress before being convicted of scamming individuals and financial institutions is being released from immigration custody
- AP
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge (1)
- High school football: Previews for Sept. 22-23 games (1)
- Colbert's winter mowing program starts next week (1)
- John M. Crisp: Isn’t it time we stop hitting our kids? (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Sharon Randall: Queen for a Day (1)
- Well-oiled machine: Pujols' quest for 700 homers is in crunch time (1)
- I'm worried about mask wearers (1)
- Fire department veteran Fox promoted (1)
- Florence resident to celebrate 108 years on Monday (1)
- H.S. Football: Russellville vs. Mars Hill (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.