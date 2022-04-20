NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York state judge was sentenced Wednesday to a year and three months in prison after her conviction for obstructing a probe into financial wrongdoing at a credit union that provides banking services to tens of thousands of New York City employees, including police and firefighters.

