AP Cops: Man borrows phone, admits to ex-landlord's 2008 murder Authorities say a New Mexico man has been arrested after calling 911, confessing to a 2008 murder case and telling police where his former landlord’s body was buried AP May 2, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man has been arrested after calling 911, confessing to a 2008 murder case and telling police where his former landlord’s body was buried, authorities said Tuesday.Police said Tony Ray Peralta, 37, of Roswell, was booked into the Chaves County jail on suspicion of murder.They said Peralta went to a store Monday afternoon, borrowed a cellphone to call 911 and told a dispatcher that he had killed someone.Officers went to the store and Peralta was detained for questioning.Police investigators then obtained a search warrant for a house where Peralta had been a tenant at the home of 69-year-old William Blodgett.They said plywood floorboards were removed from a detached room on the side of the house and bones and dentures were found in the buried remains.The dentures were compared with Blodgett’s dental records — obtained in early 2009 after he was reported missing — and that led to a positive identification, according to police.Police said Peralta felt a need to confess but couldn’t offer a motive for the killing, which he said was done with a screwdriver.Blodgett’s girlfriend and family had not seen him since late December 2008. She told police that Peralta allegedly had some sort or argument or fight with Blodgett, who had tried to evict him.Police said the case went cold after investigators exhausted all leads until Peralta's 911 call.It was unclear Tuesday if Peralta has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCynthia Robyn RickardTeresa Kay Estes BerginFormer Muscle Shoals QB Smothers transferring from NebraskaDoris BrownRandy Michael BlalockPolice officer pleads not guilty to reckless murderCharles CromwellCynthia 'Cindy' Robyn RickardGilbert Court-UNA lease forces out residents2023 AHSAA baseball playoffs, second round Images Videos CommentedFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Motorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Have the high number of mass shootings in the U.S. to date deterred you from attending large public gatherings? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.