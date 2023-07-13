A damaged Greyhound bus is prepared for transport on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from the scene of a fatal wreck on westbound Interstate 70 after the bus collided with a tractor-trailer near Highland, Ill.
Christian Gooden - member image share, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Workers clear debris from westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after a Greyhound passenger bus collided with a tractor-trailer near Highland, Ill.
Officials survey a damaged tractor-trailer before removing it from the scene on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on westbound Interstate 70 after it collided with a Greyhound bus near Highland, Ill.
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Officials examine a wrecked tractor-trailer that a Greyhound bus collided with on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
