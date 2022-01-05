SAN DIEGO (AP) — In a story published January 4, 2022, about a Southern California rabbi who was sentenced to prison for a multimillion-dollar donation fraud scheme, The Associated Press misspelled the rabbi’s first name as Yisrael. The correct spelling is Yisroel.
Correction: California Synagogue Shooting-Rabbi Sentenced
In a story published January 4, 2022, about a Southern California rabbi who was sentenced to prison for a multimillion-dollar donation fraud scheme, The Associated Press misspelled the rabbi's first name as Yisrael
