Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck leads a news conference, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Augusta, Maine, about shootings in the state. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
A sheriff's department caution tape is set up at the entrance of a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Members of law enforcement investigate a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
Derek Davis - member image share, Portland Press Herald
In this image taken video provided by WGME-TV, members of law enforcement investigate a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a Bowdoin, Maine, home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, where police say four people were killed. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway to a multiple-fatalities crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a Bowdoin, Maine, home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, where police say four people were killed. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
A Maine State police cruiser drives out of a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Law enforcement personnel work at a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
A woman reacts at the scene of a multiple shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. Four people were found fatally shot in a Maine home Tuesday shortly before gunfire injured three others on a busy highway 25 miles away in a pair of crimes that were linked, state police said. One person was in custody.
Law enforcement and other vehicles are parked at a at a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway Tuesday had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
In a still frame from video provided by WGME-TV traffic is backed up near a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where several people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. State police in Maine say gunfire that erupted on busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where four people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away.
Members of law enforcement approach vehicles at a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
A police officer stands on the corner of Portland Street and Main Street in Yarmouth, Maine, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. State police say gunfire that erupted on a busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where several people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine. Police briefly ordered people in nearby neighborhoods to shelter in place, but authorities later announced there was no threat to the public.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Michael Leonard
Members of law enforcement investigate a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
Derek Davis - member image share, Portland Press Herald
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, appears in court in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Eaton, who police say confessed to killing four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway Tuesday, had been released days earlier from prison.
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, appears in court in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Eaton, who police say confessed to killing four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway Tuesday, had been released days earlier from prison.
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, appears in court in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Eaton, who police say confessed to killing four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway Tuesday, had been released days earlier from prison.
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, appears in court in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Police say Eaton confessed to shooting seven people, killing four of them, including his parents.
Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck leads a news conference, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Augusta, Maine, about shootings in the state. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Patrick Whittle - staff, AP
A sheriff's department caution tape is set up at the entrance of a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Rodrique Ngowi - staff, AP
Members of law enforcement investigate a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
Derek Davis - member image share, Portland Press Herald
In this image taken video provided by WGME-TV, members of law enforcement investigate a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
Uncredited - television, WGME-TV
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a Bowdoin, Maine, home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, where police say four people were killed. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Rodrique Ngowi - staff, AP
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway to a multiple-fatalities crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Rodrique Ngowi - staff, AP
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a Bowdoin, Maine, home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, where police say four people were killed. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Rodrique Ngowi - staff, AP
A Maine State police cruiser drives out of a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Rodrique Ngowi - staff, ap
Law enforcement personnel work at a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Rodrique Ngowi - staff, ap
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, AP
A woman reacts at the scene of a multiple shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. Four people were found fatally shot in a Maine home Tuesday shortly before gunfire injured three others on a busy highway 25 miles away in a pair of crimes that were linked, state police said. One person was in custody.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, AP
A body is wheeled to a hearse at the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, AP
Law enforcement and other vehicles are parked at a at a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway Tuesday had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday.
Rodrique Ngowi - staff, AP
In a still frame from video provided by WGME-TV traffic is backed up near a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where several people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
Uncredited - television, WGME-TV
Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. State police in Maine say gunfire that erupted on busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where four people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away.
Robert F. Bukaty - staff, AP
Members of law enforcement approach vehicles at a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
Patrick Whittle - staff, AP
A police officer stands on the corner of Portland Street and Main Street in Yarmouth, Maine, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. State police say gunfire that erupted on a busy highway is linked to a second crime scene where several people were found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine. Police briefly ordered people in nearby neighborhoods to shelter in place, but authorities later announced there was no threat to the public.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Michael Leonard
Members of law enforcement investigate a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Gunfire that erupted on the busy highway in Maine is linked to a second crime scene where people have been found dead in a home about 25 miles away in the town of Bowdoin, Maine, state police said Tuesday.
Derek Davis - member image share, Portland Press Herald
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, appears in court in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Eaton, who police say confessed to killing four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway Tuesday, had been released days earlier from prison.
Patrick Whittle - staff, AP
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, appears in court in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Eaton, who police say confessed to killing four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway Tuesday, had been released days earlier from prison.
Patrick Whittle - staff, AP
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, appears in court in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Eaton, who police say confessed to killing four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway Tuesday, had been released days earlier from prison.
Patrick Whittle - staff, AP
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, appears in court in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Police say Eaton confessed to shooting seven people, killing four of them, including his parents.
WEST BATH, Maine (AP) — A sister who discovered a crime scene in which four people were shot to death arrived to broken glass, bullet holes, blood and guns strewn about, and the suspect was later found at the scene of a highway shooting with what appeared to be blood on him, according to state police.
Police found multiple cartridge casings of varying calibers in the vehicle driven by the suspect accused of firing shots at vehicles along Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, state police said.
New details came to light Thursday as the suspect, Joseph Eaton, made his initial court appearance. Police say he confessed to killing four people, including his parents, in Bowdoin and wounding three people while shooting at vehicles.
Eaton, 34, has been jailed since his arrest Tuesday at a chaotic scene along Interstate 295, where traffic backed up as heavily armed law enforcement searched the area. Eaton is charged with four counts of murder for the killings in Bowdoin but has not yet been charged in the highway shootings.
He had been released four days before the shootings from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. Police say his mother picked up from prison April 14 after he completed a sentence for aggravated assault.
The latest in a string of mass shootings in the United States began in the small town of Bowdoin, where four people were killed Tuesday, with three bodies discovered in a home and one in a barn, police said. The victims were identified as Joseph Eaton’s parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, along with their friends, homeowners Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62, police said.
Police previously said Eaton told them he began firing on several cars along I-295 soon thereafter because he thought he was being followed by police. Bullets struck a family in one of the vehicles: Sean Halsey, 51; Justin Halsey, 29; and Paige Halsey, 25, police said. Paige Halsey was critically injured, police said.
A state police affidavit filed in court Thursday included details of the discovery of the crime scene, including the death of the family dog. It also referenced a note left in the kitchen that mentioned that someone was molested.
The day before the shooting, a man believed to be Joseph Eaton posted an anguished live video on social media that referenced trauma including molestation. “Being molested and stuff, you know, it destroys somebody,” the man said. He also criticized people who call themselves Christians but are unwilling to forgive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.