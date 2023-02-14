Transgender Athletes High School

FILE - Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn., Feb. 7, 2019. On Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, a federal appeals court reinstated a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, two months after a three-judge panel upheld the rules.

 Pat Eaton-Robb - staff, AP

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, two months after a three-judge panel upheld the rules.

