Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate
The Federal Aviation Administration says a FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had to reverse course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Saturday had to reverse course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
