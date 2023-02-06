AP Crews battling large fire at suburban Chicago warehouse A suburban Chicago official says fire crews are battling a large fire at a warehouse that produced a towering smoke plume visible for miles around AP Feb 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Fire crews were battling a large fire Monday at a suburban Chicago warehouse that produced a towering smoke plume visible for miles, a city spokesman said.Chicago Heights spokesman David Ormsby said the Morgan Li warehouse was fully engulfed in flames, and nearby roads were closed as multiple fire departments responded.No injuries had been reported, Ormsby said.Aerial television footage showed the fire burning in several spots, producing a pillar of heavy smoke that rose high above the south Chicago suburb as firefighters trained water on the flames.Ormsby said fire crews were still working Monday morning to bring the fire under control at the warehouse, which he said had furniture and fabrics stored inside.WGN-TV reported that the fire began about 6:30 a.m. The station said Morgan Li announced in January 2022 that it had acquired the Chicago Heights property.At the time, Morgan Li said the space added “230,000 square feet of domestic production, assembly and warehousing space on 13 acres for rapidly growing custom wood and metal manufacturer.” Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSue DarbySylvia IkardAnthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalleyRebecca LetsonThomas Eugene Smith 'Tommy'Colbert Cattlemen's Association awards scholarships, beefTVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the publicWork release officer arrested after allowing 3 inmates to leave overnightAnthony Dee 'Tony' McAnalleyThomas E. Nichols Sr. Images Videos CommentedA lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)TVA: No plans to reopen Wilson Dam to the public (1)Attempted murder suspect's trial delayed again (1)Poll shows support for school choice among Alabama GOP voters (1)Florence traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest (1)Liles' focus is his community (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Would evidence that a 2024 presidential candidate mishandled classified documents be a factor in your vote? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back More E-Editions E-Editions Times Daily
