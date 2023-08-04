In this photo provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, a Pacific walrus pup rests his head on the lap of a staff member after being admitted to the center's Wildlife Response Program in Seward, Alaska, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. A walrus calf found by oil field workers in Alaska about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) inland is under 24-hour care as the Alaska SeaLife Center nurses it back to health. The male Pacific walrus was transported across the state Tuesday from the North Slope to Seward in south-central Alaska, where the Alaska SeaLife Center is based.
In this photo provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, intern Dani Dowgiallo cradles a Pacific walrus calf's head after it was admitted to the center's Wildlife Response Program in Seward, Alaska, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. A walrus calf found by oil field workers in Alaska about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) inland is under 24-hour care as the Alaska SeaLife Center nurses it back to health. The male Pacific walrus was transported across the state Tuesday from the North Slope to Seward in south-central Alaska, where the Alaska SeaLife Center is based.
In this photo provided by the Alaska SeaLife Center, Wildlife Response Animal Care Specialists Halley Werner, left, and Savannah Costner feed formula to a male Pacific walrus calf who arrived as a patient in Seward, Alaska, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A walrus calf found by oil field workers in Alaska about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) inland is under 24-hour care as the Alaska SeaLife Center nurses it back to health. The male Pacific walrus was transported across the state Tuesday from the North Slope to Seward in south-central Alaska, where the Alaska SeaLife Center is based.
"Cuddling" is just what the doctor ordered for a 200-pound walrus calf rescued this week in Alaska
A 200-pound walrus calf found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope is getting bottle fed and receiving round-the-clock “cuddling” from animal welfare workers who are trying to keep the 1-month-old alive
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A 200-pound (90 kilogram) walrus calf found alone and miles from the ocean on Alaska’s North Slope is being fed every three hours and receiving round-the-clock “cuddling” from doting animal welfare workers who are trying to keep the 1-month-old baby alive.
