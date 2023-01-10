Des Moines School interim superintendent Matt Smith announces that school will again be canceled Wednesday due to a cybersecurity incident, during a press conference, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Zach Boyden-Holmes - member, The Des Moines Register
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa's largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district's leader said Tuesday afternoon.
