Czech court ruling on electoral law to help small parties

FILE-In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, an election committee member, wearing a protective suit, holds a ballot box for a woman to vote in regional and senate elections at a drive-in polling station in Prague, Czech Republic. On Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, the Czech Republic's highest court ruled to cancel several provisions of the country's electoral law as discriminatory for small parties. The Constitutional Court dismissed those rules which it said gave big parties disproportionately high numbers of parliamentary seats after elections, saying it's not in line with the proportional representation electoral system used in elections for the lower house of Parliament.

 Petr David Josek

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s highest court ruled Wednesday to cancel several provisions of the country’s electoral law as discriminatory for small parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

