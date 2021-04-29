People attend a demonstration in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thousands of Czechs have rallied in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing him of treason for his pro-Russian stance over the alleged participance of Russian spies in a Czech huge ammunition explosion.
Petr David Josek
PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of Czechs rallied Thursday in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing the pro-Russian leader of treason over the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion in the Czech Republic.
