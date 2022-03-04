Obit Mitchell Ryan

FILE - Actor Lee Marvin, right, and his wife, Pamela, visit with Mitchell Ryan, star of Arthur Miller's play "The Price," backstage at the Playhouse Theater in New York in July 1979. Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon" movie, a ruthless businessman on TV's “Santa Barbara" and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows" and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg," died Friday, March 4, 2022. He was 88. Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told the Hollywood Reporter.

 Dan Grossi - stringer, AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon" movie, a ruthless businessman on TV's “Santa Barbara" and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows" and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg," died Friday. He was 88.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

