Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre
The man charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history has for years been trying unsuccessfully to avoid having a federal jury decide whether to convict him of shooting to death 11 people during services in a Pittsburgh synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

The man charged in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history tried for years to avoid a federal jury trial, which would decide whether to convict him of shooting to death 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue. Ultimately those efforts failed, and jury selection is less than two weeks away.

