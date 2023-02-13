Bike Path Attack

 Uncredited - hogp, St. Charles County, Mo. Department

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury on Monday will begin considering whether an Islamic extremist who killed eight people people on a New York City bike path should get a death sentence, an extraordinarily rare penalty in a state that hasn't had an execution in 60 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

