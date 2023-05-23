Slain Student-Life Sentence

FILE - Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., left, is helped into a sheriff's car after waiving extradition at the Polk County Courthouse in Crookston, Minn., Dec. 3, 2003. The death sentence for the Minnesota man who killed a North Dakota student in 2003 has been changed to life in prison. A federal appeals court judge officially reduced the sentence for Rodriguez Jr. last week. He had been sentenced to death in 2007 for killing Dru Sjodin.

 Ann Heisenfelt - staff, AP

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The death sentence for a Minnesota man who killed a North Dakota college student 20 years ago has been officially changed to life in prison.

