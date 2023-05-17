A crash involving at least 20 vehicles shut down a highway in Illinois, Monday, May 1, 2023. Illinois State Police say a windstorm that kicked up clouds of dust in south-central Illinois led to numerous crashes and multiple fatalities on Interstate 55.
Dairon Socarras Quintero, 32, shows the dust collected on the backpack he had inside his company's truck at the time of the dust storm, even though his cabin is completely closed up, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Divernon, Ill. Socarras was driving a 16 foot truck for his elk Grove Village based company that does custom picture framing he was on his way to St. Louis to make deliveries.
First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a highway in Illinois, Monday, May 1, 2023. Illinois State Police say a windstorm that kicked up clouds of dust in south-central Illinois has led to numerous crashes and multiple fatalities on Interstate 55.
Uncredited - television, WICS TV
John O'Connor - staff, AP
Tom Thomas 43, of Chatham, a suburb of Springfield, was traveling to St. Louis for a visit, Monday, May 1, 2023, in Divernon, Ill.
John O'Connor - staff, AP
Uncredited - television, WICS TV
Uncredited - television, WICS TV
Uncredited - television, WICS TV
Uncredited - television, WICS TV
