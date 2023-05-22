Def Leppard Drummer Attacked

FILE - Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on March 29, 2019, in New York. Allen says he was blindsided by an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year. “I heard a couple of steps and then I just saw this [flash] and the next thing I knew was I was on the ground,” Allen, 59, told ABC's “Good Morning America” in an interview broadcast Monday, May 22, 2023. “I landed on my backside… hit my head on the pavement.”

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.